Work doesn’t end here: Mazey

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 6:46 am
With the return to sports framework approved, work doesn’t end for national sporting organizations and stakeholders as they do have criteria’s they will need to follow up on.

Prior to resumption, all NSO’s will need to have agreed protocols in place within their sport, these include monitoring of sick athletes, hygiene and social distancing measures.

Fiji Sports Commission chair Peter Mazey says the implementation is now the responsibility of each sporting organization.

“All sporting organizations should already agree to protocols in place for management of athletes, you’re going to have to really look at what you do for your athletes”

NSO’s will be required to revisit these standards and provide assurance to Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council and Ministry of Youth and Sports, that they have reviewed the same and have met all prerequisite after this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The framework consists of three levels with tight measures and restrictions.

The three levels are play safe stage, open up stage and Good to go level where full sporting activities will resume.

