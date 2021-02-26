Home

Woods thanks fellow golfers for tribute

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 2, 2021 5:29 pm

Tiger Woods has offered a heartfelt thanks to his fellow golfers for their tribute yesterday where many donned his signature Sunday red and black for the final round.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last week and has since been recovering in hospital in Los Angeles.

The 15-time Major winner still managed to tune in to the World Golf Championship from his hospital bed though and was moved to see many out competing in his iconic color scheme.

[Source: TVNZ Sport]

