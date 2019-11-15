Wong named as one of the top 20 most influential women in rugby

Cathy Wong has been named as one of the top 20 most influential women in rugby in the Times, a British daily national newspaper based in London.

Known for HER trailblazing career, both in and out of the sports world.

Wong a physiotherapist by profession has given her fare share to the sporting fraternity.

She is one of the first womae from the Pacific to be a World Rugby Council member.

Her portfolio includes being a Board member of the Fijian National Sports Commission and a member for the Fiji Association of Sports, and National Olympic Committee.

She was Chef de Mission for Team Fiji at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2015 Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea and 2013 Pacific Mini Games in Wallis and Futuna.