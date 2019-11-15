Wong humbled with achievement

Being named as one of the top 20 most influential women in rugby, is a humbling achievement for Fiji’s very own Cathy Wong.

Wong was rated at number 15, by Allison Donnelly of Scrumqueens and the Sunday Times.

Wong’s trailblazing career is a driving force for rugby in Fiji and across the Oceania by promoting gender diversity across the board.

Wong says she is humbled of this achievement and is has more plans in promoting rugby in Fiji and the Pacific.

“It is a great tribute to the hard work that has gone on years behind the scene. For me the most important thing that it has done is, it has now recognizing what rugby can do to make an impact on the lives of women and girls, not only women and girls but young boys in Fiji.”

Wong is one of the first woman from the Pacific to be a World Rugby Council member.

Her portfolio includes being part of the Board member of the Fijian National Sports Commission and a member of the Fiji Association of Sports, and National Olympic Committee.