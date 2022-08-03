Women's triples shine in Birmingham

[Source: Team Fiji]

The Women’s triples team are doing well in the Lawn Bowls competition winning both round one and round two at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team consists of Loreta Kotoisuva, Sheral Mar and Radhika Prasad.

The team defeated Malaysia 17-14 in round one.

In round 2, the team defeated Canada 19-10.

The teams next match will be against Norfolk Island tomorrow.

In the Women’s pairs, Losalini Tukai and Litia Tikoisuva lost to Scotland 13-16 in round 1.

The duo will play their next match tonight at 8.30pm against England.