Women's IDC semi-final clash today

The Women’s Football Inter District Championship semifinals will be held today the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Rewa will play Labasa in the first semifinal at 12pm.

In the second semifinal Ba meet Nadroga at 2pm.

The final will be played tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park as a curtain raiser match to the Vodafone Premier League clash between Suva and Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentary of the VPL match between Lautoka and Suva on Mirchi FM.