Football

Women’s IDC kicks-off tomorrow

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 5:35 am

The Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship kicks-off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This will be the first competition for women footballers this season.

Fiji Football women’s coach, Lisa Cole says she will be eyeing out some potential players to add to the current squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ll be out looking for players I think the IDC as a tournament coming in, I’ll be scouting for players, to see if there will be any player out there that should be in camp.”

Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri will open the tournament at 3pm, followed by the hosts, Nadroga and Suva, at 5.30pm.

On Thursday, defending IDC champions Ba women faces Rewa at 3pm while Labasa meets Nadroga at 5pm.

The last pool matches will be held on Friday, with Suva battling Labasa at 3 pm and Tailevu Naitasiri playing Ba at 5 pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 12pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

 

