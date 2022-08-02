Women's Fours to fight for bronze medal finish

The Women’s Fours in Lawn Bowls will now fight for a third place finish after going down 14-16 to South Africa in the semi-final earlier this morning at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The side will face New Zealand tonight at 11.45am.

The Fiji Mens Lawn bowls triples team was defeated 21-7 by Wales in the bronze medal match earlier this morning at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team consisted of David Aitcheson, Martin Fong, Semesa Naiseruvati.

Earlier, the team went down 26-13 to Australia in the gold semi-final.