Women bridging the gap in sports commentary

10 women from different media and sporting organizations with former ABC Sports Director after receiving their certificates today.

A new era for women in sports has dawned as a number of aspiring female commentators discover and fine tune their skills in the male dominated field of sports commentary.

10 women from different media and sporting organizations received their certificates today after undergoing two weeks of training with former ABC Sports Director and senior sports commentator Peter Longman under the WINS program.

Longman says he is amazed with the progress made by the participants in a short period of time.

“The start of the program last week, eight of the 10 women had done no sports commentary at all. But last night eight of the 10 were calling either football or netball and the other two had called football last week so all 10 have actually been in major events.”

Participant and former Fiji Football referee and player Finau Vulivuli has been recruited by Oceania Football Confederation to join their commentary team.

She says commentary is a new space for most of the participants.

“I would call these ladies courageous because they were able to push beyond the borders, out of their comfort zone. Irrespective of what challenges that Peter gave us, they stepped up to it and that is a testament of the potential of the women we have.”

Also among the participants is Fiji’s lone professional female commentator, Asinate Wainiqolo.

The women are getting hands-on training in the current OFC Women’s Nations Cup and the Oceania Netball World Cup qualifier.

FBC sports journalists, Venina Tinaivugona and Talei Matairakula also were part of the training.