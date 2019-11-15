Wolves wary of Silktails at home

The Windsor Wolves are expecting a fast paced game from the Kaiviti Silktails when they meet today at Lautoka’s Churchill Park for the first round of the Ron Massey Cup.

After arriving from Australia yesterday, the Wolves wasted no time and got down to business.

The Wolves had their captain’s run at Nadovu Park in Lautoka and Team Manager Ben Renchal says the Silktails will be hard to beat at home.

“It’s a hard one for us to travel international flights and come to Fiji and play. We’ve got a young playing group as well so it’s going to be a good test for us”

The Silktails host the Wolves at 3pm today at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.