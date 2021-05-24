Home

Sports

Winter Olympics to go as scheduled despite Omicron scare

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 5:15 am

China expects to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics smoothly and on schedule, despite challenges posed by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

This was declared by its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday.

Zhao says it will definitely pose some challenge to their efforts to prevent and control the virus he fully believes that China will be able to host the Winter Olympics as scheduled, as China has experience in preventing and controlling the coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

Beijing is set to stage the Games from February 4th to 20th without foreign spectators and with all athletes and related personnel contained in a bubble and subject to daily testing for COVID-19.

[Source: Reuters]

 

