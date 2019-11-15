Winston Hill, not retiring

Fiji’s Welterweight Boxer Winston Hill will not be retiring from the sport anytime soon.

His confirmation comes just months after he indicated that he will retire after not making it to the Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualifiers event in Jordon.

Hill says his emotions got the better of him when he indicated his early retirement.

“With a lot of emotions revving up I was looking at different things that would require my attention. My heart is still with boxing, I am staying with boxing until I retire.”

After failing to make it to the qualifiers, the 26-year-old has shifted his focus to his business, the Box Fit gym in Suva.

Hill says this has taught him to pursue his dream even further and will not stop competing in regional and international tournaments.