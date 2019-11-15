Wind still blowing for Olympics

2019 Fiji Sportswoman of the Year, Moana Wind remains optimistic about qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Wind is one of the eight swimmers hoping to qualify on merit for the Games.

She suffered an injury last month and missed out on the Long Course Age Group Nationals.

Article continues after advertisement

However, returning to the recent Open Nationals which was also an Olympic qualifying event, Wind is pleased with her performance.

“After being out of the water for a couple of months, it’s really hard to get back in especially where I was before. But slowly, my times are kind of better than what they were when I just started so I’m really happy about that.”

Wind adds the expectation from officials is the biggest factor driving her to achieve her goals.

Wind along with other swimmers like Netani Ross, Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova, and Yolani Blake will have another shot at qualifying for the Olympic Games in April.