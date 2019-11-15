Wind injured, Ross impress

2019 Fiji Sportswoman of the Year swimmer Moana Wind was not able to compete at the Long Course Age Group Nationals at the Aquatic Centre over the weekend.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova who says Wind was injured.

“Yes, unfortunately, Moana Wind one of our potential female swimmers for the Olympics, it’s just one of those freak accidents I was told, so she was not able to compete this weekend.”

However, national rep Netani Ross performed above expectations and Rova adds Ross was in impressive form.

“We had Netani Ross who has been pretty consistent in just about every grand prix and this weekend’s nationals he’s been setting new times in his national records which means he’s been dropping it.”

The swimmers will now focus on the national championship next month.