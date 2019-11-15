Wind earns scholarship in America

Making the cut to participate in any Olympic event would the pinnacle of success for any athlete.

This is also the target for 19-year-old Moana Wind, a Fijian Swimmer who has been creating waves in the local swimming competition.

Although her immediate goal is to compete in the Olympic Games, her outstanding performance in the local arena has earned her recognition and a scholarship offer to study at the Lincoln University in California, USA.

Wind says she is looking forward to what the New Year will bring.

“Fiji Swimming has given me a scholarship and with their help I kinda want to push myself. If I do go to the Olympics if not it’s fine I have another scholarship to go to the States for school. So I am looking forward to that if the boarders do open.”

While the competition for an Olympic spot continues, 11 Fijian swimmers have also qualified for the Oceania championship in Fiji this year.