Williams pulls out of US Open

| @BBCWorld
August 26, 2021 5:40 am

Six-time champion Serena Williams has become the latest high-profile player to pull out of next week’s US Open.

In a post on social media, the 39-year-old American great said she needed time to allow her body to “heal completely” from a torn hamstring.

Williams joins defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, plus Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in pulling out of this year’s final Grand Slam.

The tournament, at Flushing Meadows in New York, begins on 30 August.

Williams suffered the injury to her hamstring during her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June, when the seven-time champion was forced to retire against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

She pulled out of last week’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in order to focus on her rehabilitation.

 

