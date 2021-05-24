Wilder is weak says Fury

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury branded his rival Deontay Wilder a “weak person”.

Yesterday was the first time in months since the heavyweights have seen each other and Fury was brimming with confidence.

While taunting Wilder at the final press conference, Fury says the American should brace for another devastating performance from him in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to hurt Deontay Wilder, I just want to beat him in a fight and he knows what he’s saying are lies and deep down in his soul he knows that he lost and he’ll lose again, he lost the first time, lost the second time and he’s going to lose the third time”.

Wilder kept his cool until the final moments, and as Fury demanded an explanation for the final face-off, the American heavyweight made his exit.

The former heavyweight champion, Wilder, says the pressure is on Fury.

Wilder says he has nothing to lose.

“Your legacy only die when the man dies when the desire and the fire inside your heart for the sport or anything that you do in life, when that dies-so does your legacy-and I’m well alive”.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.