WHO head urges global unity to help make Tokyo Olympics safe

The head of the World Health Organisation has revealed it will not be easy to make next year’s Tokyo Olympics a safe global gathering after the pandemic.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the IOC, the WHO’s director general Tedros Ghebreyesus called for “national unity and global solidarity” to fight the coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Olympics.

The Summer Games opening ceremony is now due on July 23, 2021, after the International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan used WHO advice in March before agreeing a one-year delay.

Ghebreyesus says they hope Tokyo will be a place where humanity will gather with triumph against COVID.

Around 11,000 athletes from more than 200 teams are due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Most would be joined by team officials staying in an athletes village complex of 5,600 apartments at Tokyo Bay.

Health experts, including in Japan, have questioned how the 33-sport Olympics can be run before an effective global vaccine program is in place.