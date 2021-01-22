WHO advising Japan and IOC on Olympic Games

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief Dr Mike Ryan said the UN health agency is providing Japan and the International Olympic Committee with “technical advice” on the Tokyo Games.

Dr. Ryan says it won’t, however, be part of any decision as to whether or not the Olympics can go ahead.

According to TVNZ, Dr Ryan said WHO routinely provides advice to countries for mass events, like the World Cup and the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.However, the decision as to whether such events proceed is up to governments.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan’s government is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer, although polls show 80 per cent in Japan want the Olympics cancelled or postponed, or believe it won’t happen.

Dr. Ryan added he was “absolutely convinced” that Japan, which is struggling with an upsurge of infections, could bring virus levels down again.