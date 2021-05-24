West Tigers keep finals dream alive

The West Tigers defeated Canterbury Bulldogs 28-16 last night to keep their slim chances of making it into the final alive at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday.

The Tigers remain two wins behind eighth place on the NRL ladder.

The will need to win their remaining four games to jump into finals contention.

Ken Maumalo scored a double to finally find his feet in a Tigers jumper.

In a game marked by poor options and execution in attack from both sides, Doueihi’s strong all-around game which included over 150 run metres, one try assist and a perfect six-from-six off the kicking tee proved decisive.

His fellow playmakers Luke Brooks, Moses Mbye and Jacob Liddle all came to the party with one try-assist each but had glaring errors in their games that gave their opponents opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the second match the Titans dominated the Cowboys 36-14 on the back of brilliant displays from David Fifita and Beau Fermor, while Jason Taumalolo struggled in his new role.

[Source: NRL]