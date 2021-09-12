West Ham start off strong in Europa League campaign

West Ham opened their Europa League Group H campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Michail Antonio set the Hammers on their way with his fifth goal of the season, latching on to an underhit backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball into an empty net.

Declan Rice sealed an exemplary away performance with a superb second on his 150th appearance for the club.

In other matches, Real Betis defeated Celtic 4-3, Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 and KRC Genk beat Rapid Vienna 1-0.

Source: BBC