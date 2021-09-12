Football
West Ham start off strong in Europa League campaign
September 17, 2021 5:13 am
[Source: BBC]
West Ham opened their Europa League Group H campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb.
Michail Antonio set the Hammers on their way with his fifth goal of the season, latching on to an underhit backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball into an empty net.
Declan Rice sealed an exemplary away performance with a superb second on his 150th appearance for the club.
Article continues after advertisement
In other matches, Real Betis defeated Celtic 4-3, Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 and KRC Genk beat Rapid Vienna 1-0.
Source: BBC
Advertisement