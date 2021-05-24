West Ham start campaign on high

West Ham United twice came from behind to get their Premier League campaign off to the ideal start by beating Newcastle United 4-2 at St James’ Park.

West Ham trailed 2-1 at half time but staged a remarkable fightback after the break with goals from Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio.

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead after just five minutes, heading home Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross to delight the 50,000 vocal fans in the stadium.

West Ham equalised midway through the half after a VAR review ruled Aaron Cresswell’s cross-shot had gone all the way into the net untouched, despite the flag initially going up against Jarrod Bowen for offside.

Newcastle regained the lead just before the break when Jacob Murphy nodded in Matt Ritchie’s cross but West Ham levelled again soon after the restart as Benrahma headed in.

After Pablo Fornals was adjudged to have been fouled by Murphy inside the box, Antonio saw his penalty kept out by debutant keeper Freddie Woodman but Soucek reacted quickest to the rebound to put the Hammers ahead for the first time.

Antonio then wrapped up the win, driving in a thunderous shot for his 47th Premier League goal for the Hammers, equalling Paolo di Canio’s record in the competition for the club.