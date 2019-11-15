West Ham sacked manager following a ninth consecutive loss

West Ham has sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini following their ninth loss in the past 12 games in the Premier League.

The side was defeated 2-1 in their home ground by Leicester City.

The latest defeat leaves them 17th, one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Article continues after advertisement

Former West Ham boss David Moyes is among the candidates being considered to replace Pellegrini.

Pellegrini leaves after 18 months in charge, having been appointed in May 2018 on a three-year deal, and was told about his departure shortly after conducting post-match interviews.

West Ham sacked Pellegrini within two hours of losing to Leicester.