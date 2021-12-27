West Ham ends disappointing losing streak

West Ham ended their disappointing run by coming from behind to overwhelm Watford in a 4-1 win earlier today.

The Hammers had gone into the game with just one win in seven games .

It looked like the slump was going to continue when Emmanuel Dennis knocked the ball past Craig Dawson in the fourth minute before firing a superb strike into the top corner.

Article continues after advertisement

West Ham initially struggled to impose themselves but improved as the half wore on and then shocked the Hornets with two goals in two minutes.

First, Jarrod Bowen picked out Tomas Soucek and the midfielder equalised in the 27th minute with a first-time finish before Said Benrahma put the visitors ahead with a deflected strike.

West Ham ensured there was no way back for the hosts when Mark Noble converted a second-half penalty, awarded after a VAR review for a poor challenge inside the box on Bowen, who himself had just had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build up.

The excellent Bowen was again involved as the visitors sealed the success in injury time, cutting the ball back for Nikola Vlasic to side-foot home his first goal for the club.

Victory means David Moyes’ side move up to fifth in the Premier League, four points off the top four, while Watford – who were booed off at full time – are 17th and two points outside of the relegation zone following a third successive home defeat.