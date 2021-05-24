West Ham defeat Liverpool and steal third place spot

West Ham surprised Liverpool with a 3-2 victory that has moved them into third place on the Premier League table.

Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, as well as get a win that would move them up to second and within a point of leaders Chelsea.

But they fell behind early on when Alisson, under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna, flapped at Pablo Fornals’ corner and succeeded only in helping the ball into his own

Article continues after advertisement

The Hammers are third, level on 23 points with second place Manchester City and three points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to fourth on 22 points.

In other matches, Arsenal defeated Watford 1-0, Everton and Tottenham finished the game goalless and Leicester and Leeds ended in a 1-all draw.