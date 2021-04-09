West Brom register back to back win

West Brom has registered another win making it a back to back victory in their match against Southampton.

The side thrashed Southampton 3-0

Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson were all on target for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Article continues after advertisement

Mbaye Diagne also had an early header ruled offside, with the video assistant referee unable to find a definitive camera angle to overturn the decision.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed a penalty in stoppage-time.

West Brom stay second-bottom despite the win but are now eight points from safety, while Southampton remain in 14th.

[Source: BBC]