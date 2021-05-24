Home

Weightlifting

WF target eight lifters for Commonwealth Games

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 7, 2021 12:21 pm

Weightlifting Fiji is looking at taking at least eight lifters to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England next year.

Federation president Della Shaw- Elder says they will first need to go through the qualification stage.

She adds they are working closely with its clubs to ensure that they select the best lifters.

“There are competitions recognized under the IWF and also the Commonwealth, that countries must attend to attain points and we have top 13 in each category that will qualify for the Commonwealth. So we are looking at right now four male and four female.”

The qualifiers is set to take place at the end of year in Uzbekistan.

