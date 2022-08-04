We’ve exceeded expectations: Elder

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi. [Photo Credit: FASANOC]

The achievement of weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi yesterday at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will not be the last as Coach Henry Elder believes there’s still more to be done for the sport.

Rainibogi won a bronze medal in the 87kg category, and Elder credits his success to sheer hard work and perseverance.

Weightlifting is the only the sport apart from rugby that has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Elder believes with the right support, our lifters can go a step further in the future.

“We have done immensely, we have done way beyond expectations. I am so thankful for the hard work that he has put in for the rest of the athletes. I know one thing, that if we get the support that we should get,we will be standing on that podium, not with bronze, but with gold and silver.”

Another lifter who took part at the Games is Helen Anastasia Seipua.

Seipua fell short after finishing 8th in the 87 plus category today.

Long distance runner Yeshnil Karan will in action for Fiji tonight in the 1500metre heat 1 at 11.25pm.

Para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo takes the field in the women’s discus at 7am tomorrow.

Lawn Bowler Semesa Naiseruvati will play in the Men’s Sectional play tonight at 8.30.

Table Tennis Duo Vicky Wu and Grace Yee will be in action in the mixed doubles while Stephen Reilly and Touea Titana will also take part in the same event.

Meanwhile, Australia maintains their lead on the medal tally with 46 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze.

Second place is still England with 39 gold, 37 silver, 29 bronze, and third place is Canada 16 gold, 20 silver, and 21 bronze.

Fiji has dropped to 23rd on the ladder with 2 silver and 1 bronze.