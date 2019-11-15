Weightlifting Fiji plan for competitions

Weightlifting Fiji is now looking at holding its club competitions for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The sport was accredited along with 13 other sporting bodies last week which means they can now commence training and have competitions.

President Dellar Shaw-Elder says first on the list is the online competition organized by the Oceania Weightlifting Federation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now we would be just looking at competition within the centers and they will send in results.”

This will also be a build-up to the Oceania Weightlifting Championship.

The top 14 lifters from the online competition will be chosen for the Oceania Weightlifting Championship which also serves as a qualifying event for the Olympic Games.

“We will select from the centers the best seven males and seven females. If the bubble opens we have the Oceania which is the gold event for the Olympics next year.”

The online competitions will be held in Navua, Suva and Levuka and results will be sent to the Oceania Weightlifting Federation.