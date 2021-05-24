Home

Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji organizes first trials for Mini Games

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 28, 2021 4:07 am
[File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji’s season started on a high with its National Championship held at the National Fitness Centre in Suva today.

A total of four clubs from Suva, Levuka, Makosoi, and Rewa were part of the competition at Laucala Bay, Suva.

This is the first trial for the 2022 Mini-Games and a pre-competition for a team of five lifters going to Uzbekistan next for the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers.

WF National Coach Henry Elder says the lifters performed exceptionally well despite being away from competition for more than seven months.

“I am very happy with what happened today, when you consider all the factors that affected us, we’ve done quite well, I’m thankful to the coaches from Levuka and also for Serua for the hard work they’ve put in and the sacrifices.”

Weightlifting Fiji is hoping to have the next rounds of trials in either January or March.

