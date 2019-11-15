Home

Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji opens new satellite centre in Levuka

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 4:39 pm
The new Levuka Weightlifting Satellite Centre in Baba settlement Ovalau was opened on the weekend.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder says it was a proud moment in the sport’s history.

Della Shaw says Weightlifting Fiji offers pathways for young talents to become professional athletes through scholarships, education, and training and they aim to develop individual athletes beyond the sport alone, by ensuring additional opportunities for learning, employment and overall development are there to assist athletes, coaches and officials.

The new Levuka Weightlifting Satellite Centre has been driven by the vision of Eramasi Qalibau, Co-Vice President, Weightlifting Fiji, who first brought the sport of weightlifting to Levuka in 1993.

Former national weightlifter Sade Vira is now a coach of the new Levuka Satellite Centre.

