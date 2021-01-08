Weightlifting Fiji in rebuilding phase

Weightlifting Fiji wants to regain its position as one of the best in the region.

The sport is on a rebuilding phase after a number of its elite athletes including Olympian Manueli Tulo and 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist Eileen Cikamatana left for greener pastures.

Coach Henry Elder says the mission is to take Weightlifting Fiji to greater heights

Article continues after advertisement

“We still have a lot of work to do. We still have athletes to bring in to the fold but those that are in at this point in time, we are still working hard with them and so the training that we are doing here is a long term one. It’s a challenging one but it’s something we know we can achieve.”

Elder adds they have started outreach programs in other provinces including Serua and Namosi in its bid to scout for talent.

They are also planning to take similar programs to Naitasiri, the Western and Northern divisions.