Weightlifting Fiji creates history

Weightlifting Fiji created history last week after 14 new accredited Level 1 coaches graduated at the Vodafone Arena.

The week-long International Weightlifting Federation Level 1 Coaching Course was the first of its kind run in the pacific.

The program was coordinated and facilitated by Weightlifting Fiji President and Head of Technical Della Shaw Elder and was made possible through the endorsement and support by the IWF and also FASANOC through its Olympic Solidarity Program.

Article continues after advertisement

Levuka Satellite Training Center Coach Sade Vira says he learnt so much and was thankful to be given the opportunity to further enhance his coaching capabilities.