Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji continues to prepare for competitions

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 9:02 am

Despite the pandemic and the lockdown, the show must go on for Weightlifting Fiji.

The association and its lifters are gearing up for the Oceania online league which is to take place next month.

This will be an online based competition where athletes are required to send in their videos to be judged by a panel.

Weightlifting Fiji Coach Henry Elder says they are hoping to field 10 male and 10 female lifters for the championship.

“We try as much as possible to fill it in nut that is dependent on the athlete’s availability with exams as you know most of our athletes are young, most of them are school students but a few of them are in form 4 and five so that will be largely dependent on their parents allowing them to go training and the availability”

Meanwhile, Weightlifting Fiji is looking at sending a team also to the Oceania Weightlifting Championship in Nauru in August.

