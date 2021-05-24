Weightlifting Fiji confident for Commonwealth Games

Weightlifting Fiji feels they have what it takes to win medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting Fiji Coach Henry Elder is confident that the bulk of his lifters will qualify for the Games, but winning a medal is easier said than done.

Elder says the team is putting in the hard yards to put Fiji back on the map in Birmingham.

“We’re doing all we can to keep them in good condition. And if they do make it to the Commonwealth Games, we expect everyone to finish in the top 10 and maybe one or two to win Gold”

Elder adds sending some of their lifters abroad is still in the planning stages, but they hope to do this once things subsides.