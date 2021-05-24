Home

Weightlifting

Vaivai on road to recovery

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 6:00 am
APOLONIA VAIVAI

Former national weightlifting rep, Apolonia Vaivai has been nursing a knee injury for three years, a biggest setback in her weightlifting career.

The former national rep is now on the road to recovery and is eyeing a spot at the Pacific Mini Games in June and possible qualification for the Commonwealth Games a month later.

Vaivai says at the moment, she is just focusing on her recovery work.

“I’ve been injured for the last three years and it hasn’t fully healed yet. Coming back I’ve always felt wary of my injury so I’m just solely focusing on my recovery work.”

The Taveuni lass says her biggest motivation is seeing how driven other female lifters are.

“Mentally I’m ready but the only thing holding me back is this injury. Also seeing these younger lifters progressing, it challenges me to speed up my work and get back in shape.”

Head Coach, Henry Elder says the return of Vaivai is a boost for the younger lifters.

In her weightlifting career, Vaivai has won bronze medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games and a gold in the Oceania Weightlifting Championship.

 

 

