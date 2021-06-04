Home

Weightlifting

Vaivai a utility for Weightlifting Fiji

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 4:30 pm
APOLONIA VAIVAI [SOURCE: INTERNATIONAL WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION]

With the return of Commonwealth Games medalist Apolonia Vaivai to the weightlifting arena, the federation has seen great progress in the lifter.

Vaivai returned after a lapse of about four years and has been an inspiration to the young lifters.

Weightlifting Fiji Head Coach Henry Elder says Vaivai is just the experienced lifter needed to help mentor the young ones.

Article continues after advertisement

“She’s making good progress, prior to her return the athletes the new ones through the media and other sources they have learnt about her and so upon her return they were very inspired just to see her lift and the energy she brings to the platform”

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder says Vaivai will help them extensively.

“You need to set example for these athletes and she does that very well and during training she likes to encourage the little ones to push them to ensure that they go to the level that they wish to achieve”

Vaivai and other lifters are currently being monitored by Henry Elder as they prepare for virtual competitions.

