Tuinamata ready for new Weightlifting Fiji role

New Weightlifting Fiji Secretary General, Josaia Tuinamata, is aware of the weight that his role carries in the organization.

Tuinamata was appointed to his new role as SG on Sunday after Weightlifting Fiji’s Annual General Meeting.

Tuinamata says he has big shoes to fill as he prepares to take on role with some of the most prominent names in Weightlifting Fiji.

“I think it is a way forward for weightlifting Fiji and working with the other I think I have big shoes to fill. For being the General Secretary for a sport that has achieved a lot in the past.”

Meanwhile Della Shaw-Elder was elected as the new president for WF while Abigail Erikson and Eremasi Qalibaurole share the role as vice-president.