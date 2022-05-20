Timely preparation test for weightlifters

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji]
Weightlifters will get some good game time with only five weeks remaining until the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.
This as Weightlifting Fiji’s Youth & Junior members have a timely online competition tomorrow and Sunday at the Fiji Sports Council’s National Fitness Center.
Weightlifting Fiji is fielding a team of seven women and six men for a total of 15 youth and junior athletes.
Out of these four men and five women are part of the Mini-Games squad.
The team consists of students from Gospel High School, Levuka Public School, Delana Methodist,
Suva Grammar School, Saint Joseph’s Secondary School and CMF Secondary.
