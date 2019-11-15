Talemaigau, Fiji’s best-placed athlete in IWF Youth Online World Cup

Young weightlifter Eroni Talemaigau finished sixth in the 49kg category at the recently completed 2020 International Weightlifting Federation Youth Online World Cup.

The 15-year-old from Makosoi, Pacific Harbour, was also Fiji’s best-placed athlete in the competition.

He broke his personal best with the snatch of 65kg and a clean & jerk of 86kg.

Team Fiji did well in the competition overall, ranking at 14th place out of the 40 participating countries in the women’s division and 16th out of 50 in the men’s category.

A total of 15 athletes from five Centres including, Dogowale, Makosoi, Kadavu, and Levuka represented the national team.