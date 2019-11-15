Shaw-Elder welcomes new lifters

The newly appointed Weightlifting Fiji president Della Shaw-Elder says the door is open for lifters in the country who wish to come back.

This comes as members of the Levuka Weightlifting Club (LVC) were suspended in 2018 by Weightlifting Fiji after opposing the WF’s decision to appoint Hossein Tavakoli as the national coach.

With Eramasi Qalibau as the Vice President, Shaw-Elder is confident they can have the Levuka Club up and running again.

“We are very happy to say that one of the vice-president is from Levuka, Eremasi Qalibau so Levuka is up and going. We welcome all athletes, if they wish to come back we have a process in place, there are process in place if they wish to come back and represent their country.”

Shaw-Elder was elected in her new role during the Annual General Meeting on Sunday, taking over the reins from Atma Maharaj.