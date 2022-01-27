Rankings to determine qualification

Three local lifters are in pole position of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in July.

These lifters competed in a number of qualifying events in the past year, giving them favorable rankings under the International Weightlifting Federation.

Weightlifting Fiji coach, Henry Elder says their place in Birmingham will be determined after two more qualifying rounds.

“That is subject to the final ranking that will be set at the Asian Championship in Singapore and the New Zealand Championship in Auckland. At the end of that, they will set up the ranking than the final listing.”

Elder says the three will need to rank in the top13 from the Asia-Pacific region to make it to the July Games.

“For the Commonwealth Games its straight forward top 13 athletes who have competed in qualifying events recognized by the International Weightlifting Federation so, those events there for us in our region have now finished.”

The fourth lifter expected to qualify is based in New Zealand and is competing in competitions there.