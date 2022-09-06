Rainibogi thankful for Opeloge’s friendship

[Photo: Facebook]

Winning bronze at this year’s Commonwealth Games was a special one for Fiji weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi, who was able to share the moment with his close friend, Don Opeloge.

Ironically, Opeloge scooped the gold medal in Birmingham for Samoa in the same category, but the two have been competing against each other over the last five years, and never once have the two won a medal together.

But they got a chance to celebrate a podium finish together, last month.

Rainibogi says he always consider Opeloge as a friend and not an opponent.

“We have been competing together ever since we were younger. Every international competition I compete in, we’ve always competed for the top spot. Even though I didn’t win gold, I was happy to be able to share the moment with him. And his gesture of appreciation to me was by garlanding me at the podium. “

After a successful outing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the focus shifts to the Pacific Games.