Rainibogi and Seipua qualify for Commonwealth Games

Weightlifting Fiji has confirmed that Taniela Rainibogi and Helen Seipua have qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Rainibogi qualified in the 96kg while Seipua’s will be lifting in the 87 plus.

Rainibogi previously represented the country at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games while Seipua is set to make her first outing.

Sepua currently is ranked 8th in the Commonwealth and Rainibogi is currently ranked 9th.

Only two of the five athletes training for the games have qualified.

2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist and 3-time Commonwealth Champion, Apolonia Vaivai, missed registering a successful lift during the qualification tournament.