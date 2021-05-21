Home

Weightlifting

Programs working well for lifters

Talei Matairakula
May 27, 2021 4:31 pm
[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

The halting of sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic came as no surprise for Weightlifting Fiji.

They had mapped a plan ready on how athletes can continue training when the COVID-19 restrictions came in place.

National coach Henry Elder says while it is hard, the athletes adapted quickly having faced a similar situation last year.



“We had put in place some measures if the lockdown were to come about again so we had talked to our athletes that in this case, we would send them programs.”

Elders adds the lifters in the Central division have been doing their individual training while those in Levuka are training together with their coach.

The national coach conducts virtual training to keep track of the lifters progress.

