No time to waste says Elder

Time is not on Weightlifting Fiji’s side as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games and the Pacific Mini Games scheduled for mid-next year.

The Federation was able to organize its first competition last week, and despite time constraints, it hopes to have trials within a few months to prepare its final athletes for the two games.

National coach Henry Elder, says there is no time to waste as the Pacific Mini Games is just seven months away.

“There’s a big gap in our performance when we compare us with the rest of the world, however having said that a lot of the lifters we have here are very young, a lot of these lifters have been unfortunate in that they haven’t had access over the last couple of years we all know that COVID has caused a lot of problems”.



[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

He says as of now consistency has been a major issue for them.

“In the spotlight, weightlifting, every single session every day is very important, we can’t afford to miss one day so we’ve had a lot of setbacks however we’ve put in place measures and try our best to facilitate a venue for these athletes”.

Weightlifting Fiji is hoping to have the next round of trials in either January or March.



[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]