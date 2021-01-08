No break for Weightlifting Fiji

Weightlifting Fiji has ramped-up its preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This year will be crucial for the sport as lifters will compete in various sanctioned competitions in order to qualify for the Games.

To qualify, the athletes will have to earn points through sanctioned competitions and will need to be ranked in the top 13 in the Oceania region.

Weightlifting Fiji President, Della Shaw-Elder, says the journey began in 2018 and training will only get tougher.

“2021 is very big for us. This is where begin our qualification for the Commonwealth Games which is next year. We have our athletes training, we’ve never stopped training. The only time we stopped was when the gym closed during Christmas day, the athletes even trained during New Year.”

She says with the change in the qualification criteria, athletes will need to work extra hard to secure a spot in the Commonwealth Games.

A total of eight athletes are earmarked to potentially represent Fiji in the games.