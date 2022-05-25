Medal haul for young Weightlifting Fiji team

Weightlifting Fiji bagged a total of 11 medals from a team of 15 at the recent Oceania Junior & Youth Championships.

The team missed out on another two possible gold medals after a technical error that disallowed the lifters from participating.

Head Coach Henry Elder thanked the athletes for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices over the nine months of training and preparation.

President and Youth & Junior team Manager Della Shaw was thrilled with the performances and said their plans for the future are intact and well in-line with their development plans under Weightlifting Fiji’s strategic plan.

Five gold medals:

Aluwesi Aditoroleca (Junior-59kg category)

Leyna-May Domonatani (Youth-81kg category)

Mathew Valentine Tauriwau (Youth-109+ category)

Leyna-May Domonatani (Junior-81kg category)

Mathew Valentine Tauriwau (Junior-109+ category)

5 Silver medals:

Ateca Vira (Youth-55kg category)

Daniel Shaw (Youth 67kg category)

Miriama Taletawa (Youth 71kg category)

Solomoni Vira (Junior-73kg category)

Helen Seipua (Junior 87+ category)

1 Bronze medal:

Daniel Shaw (Junior 67kg category)

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji]