Lifters impress in first round of trials

Lifters were in impressive form during Weightlifting Fiji’s first round of trials at the National Fitness Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva over the weekend.

The trial gauged the progress made by lifters and their potential to make it to the final team for the Pacific Mini Games and hopefully the Commonwealth Games.

Coach Henry Elder says the interesting part was that some of the athletes went past their personal best.

“Very exciting, very promising. We’ve got a very good bunch of athletes and what we’ve seen so far just confirms of what I’ve already told them of their capabilities and what they can do if we follow through all the processes correctly.”

Elder says months of commitment is paying dividends and the new comers are starting to find their form.

The second round of trials will be held in Levuka next week.