Levuka Weightlifting disappointed with Vaivai’s comments

Levuka Weightlifting Club is disappointed with the claims of Commonwealth silver medalist Avolonia Vaivai that she was misled.

Vaivai extended an olive branch to Weightlifting Fiji with a written apology for her part of the boycott in 2018.

Vaivai, Eileen Cikamatana, Manueli Tulo and other Levuka lifters boycotted the 2018 Oceania championship to protest the appointment of Hosein Tavakoli as national coach.

Article continues after advertisement

Levuka Weightlifting spokesman Peni Tawai told FBC Sports that Vaivai’s statement had shocked them.

“But what is sad was that she managed to scapegoat Weightlifting Levuka instead of asking for forgiveness from her own point of view but she managed to blame us for disrupting her future, and career and to making a wrong decision”.

Tawai says all the lifters involved in the 2018 boycott were given the chance to make their own decision, he says they did not manipulate the athletes to boycott the championship.

“She told media that she regret and mislead by us, no, no, we do not mislead athletes, we believe we are right”.

Tawai says they respect Vaivai’s decision and wish her all the best with her future in the sport.

In a statement released yesterday, Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw says Vaivai has taken a bold step.

Shaw says they are happy that the truth has prevailed and they welcome Vaivai back.

Meanwhile, FBC Sports had tried to get comments from Shaw and Vaivai today but they both declined to comment.